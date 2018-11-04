Health care dominates governor’s race during final weekend of campaigning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sunday, Nov. 4 marked the end of the final weekend of campaigning before the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 6. Health care has become a dominant issue, particularly in the governor's race -- with both candidates claiming the other is lying about where they stand on pre-existing conditions.

As his campaign bus rolled from city to city during the final weekend before the election, Republican Governor Scott Walker, in the fight of his political career in his bid for re-election had outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan at his side.

"It's amazing to me that this election is that close -- but it is," said Walker.

"Things are going well. We are moving forward," said Ryan.

Republicans have touted a solid Dairy State with a strong economy and low unemployment. There was no mention of Walker's Foxconn deal and only a few fleeting references to President Donald Trump. Instead, health care was the focus in the final days of campaigning.

"Everyone living with a pre-existing condition is covered," said Walker.

"We're talking about a governor who is leading a lawsuit with 19 other states to strike down the law that requires insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin had Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers at her side Sunday -- with an emphasis on increased education funding, helping young people with student loans and infrastructure.

"It's going to be lifting those kids up to the highest level who struggle. Who can be against that?" said Evers.

When asked how he'll pay for these things, Evers said it won't come from property tax increases.

"We are going to be cutting income taxes for the middle class in Wisconsin that struggle under Scott Walker," said Evers.

Baldwin held a strong lead over her challenger, Republican Leah Vukmir, in the Marquette University Law School poll released on Oct. 31. Still, Vukmir said she hopes her background in state politics and as a nurse will propel her to victory Tuesday.

"I'm that person who represents the middle class. Tammy Baldwin has forgotten the middle class. She stands with the far extreme, and I'm asking people to get out and vote on Tuesday," said Vukmir.

All of the candidates were set to pack in appearances all day Monday across the state in the final hours before the polls open Tuesday morning.