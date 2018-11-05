ATF needs your help identifying suspects in witness intimidation case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) need your help identifying suspects wanted in connection with a witness intimidation case.

According to a news release from the ATF, a $2,500 reward has been offered for information in this case.

The three suspects were caught on camera on May 29 -- exiting a vehicle and walking out of the camera's view. ATF officials said a male, black, seen in a white tank top, known as "Tay," frequents Sherman Park.

The suspects in this case are accused of threatening witnesses in a federal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app,

available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.