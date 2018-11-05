Bucks reveal City Edition uniform which ‘celebrates risk-taking and art of the game’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks introduced on Monday, Nov. 5 the team’s 2018-19 City Edition uniform.

The Bucks’ 2018-19 City Edition uniform celebrates the bright colors that became synonymous with NBA basketball in Milwaukee during one of the franchise’s most successful stretches from the late-70s through the mid-80s. The uniform will be worn 12 times during the season: six times at Fiserv Forum on all remaining Milwaukee Mondays presented by Klement’s and on two late-season Sunday games, in addition to six times on the road. The uniform will make its debut on Monday, Nov. 19 when the Bucks host the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum.

The complete schedule for when the Bucks will wear their City Edition uniform is:

Monday, Nov. 19 vs. Denver

Monday, Dec. 10 vs. Cleveland

Monday, Dec. 17 at Detroit

Saturday, Dec. 22 at Miami

Monday, Jan. 7 vs. Utah

Monday, Jan. 21 vs. Dallas

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Detroit

Saturday, Feb. 2 at Washington

Sunday, March 24 vs. Cleveland

Monday, April 1 at Brooklyn

Thursday, April 4 at Philadelphia

Sunday, April 7 vs. Atlanta

City Edition jerseys and additional merchandise will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 8, at 11 p.m. exclusively at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum and at shop.bucks.com. The Bucks Pro Shop will be open from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. for those looking to be the first to get their hands on 2018-19 City Edition merchandise. Additional City Edition items will be unveiled throughout the week.

For more information on the City Edition uniforms or merchandise, visit bucks.com/uniforms.