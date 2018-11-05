‘Diverse and exciting ciders:’ Explore Lost Valley Cider Co. in Walker’s Point

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Lost Valley Cider Co. in Walker's Point. Lost Valley Cider Co. is a taproom and bottleshop that severs local ciders along with imports from across the U.S. and other countries.

Lost Valley Cider Co. is built on the ardent belief that life is an adventure worth exploring. We've found our Lost Valley: it's a state of mind. An openness to the vast potential of the universe. The feeling you get through shared new experiences.

We invite you to join us in our exploration of cider at our Milwaukee, WI taproom & bottleshop to try our favorite unique, diverse and exciting ciders on offer, including our very own house ciders.