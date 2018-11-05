× Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

MILWAUKEE — Four varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, salmonella was found in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that might be linked to a salmonella outbreak under investigation.

While it has not been definitively concluded that this product is linked to the outbreak and the investigation is still ongoing, Conagra has decided to voluntarily recall the specific Duncan Hines variety identified and three other varieties out of an abundance of caution.

Five occurrences of illnesses due to salmonella are being researched by the Centers for Disease Control and FDA as part of this investigation.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked.

Consumers are reminded not to consume any raw batter. Cake mixes and batter can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour which can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter products, to follow baking instructions and to never eat raw batter.

These products are included in the recall:

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date

(located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

Consumers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where originally purchased.