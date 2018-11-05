Gov. Walker, Leah Vukmir, Bryan Steil, Paul Ryan host final rally: ‘Can’t afford to turn back now’

WAUKESHA — Governor Scott Walker, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefish, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Leah Vukmir, Republican candidate for Congress Bryan Steil, Attorney General Brad Schimel and House Speaker Paul Ryan came together on Monday night, Nov. 5 for a final rally ahead of Election Day on Tuesday at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha.

“This has been an incredible journey, and I have been to your county many times,” said Vukmir.

Vukmir started the final day of the campaign early in Green Bay, where she said she hopes a strong economy and low unemployment will boost the GOP ticket on Tuesday.

“I think ultimately, when they walk into that voting booth, that is what they will be thinking about. Who are the leaders who have made a difference in Wisconsin and the country? Those are the folks they are going to support,” said Vukmir.

Meanwhile, Governor Scott Walker stopped in La Crosse Monday, banking on rural voters to turn out to help him in the fight of his political career. The Marquette University Law School poll released on Oct. 31 showed Walker in a dead heat with Democratic challenger Tony Evers.

“Tony’s taxes would cost us jobs. Instead, we’ve got to plan to keep Wisconsin working for generations to come, and that’s really our closing argument. We’ve turned this state around. We can’t afford to turn back now,” said Walker.

In Mount Pleasant on Monday afternoon, Congressional hopeful Bryan Steil got some support from Ryan, the man he hopes to replace. Speaker Ryan announced his retirement in April.

Steil is set to vote Tuesday in Janesville at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He’ll host an election night party at the Veterans Terrace in Burlington on Tuesday night.

Vukmir was set to vote on Tuesday morning at St. Luke’s Church in Brookfield. She will join Governor Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel on election night at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

Walker voted early. He will host an election night party at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.