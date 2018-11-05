× Milwaukee DPW to harvest the 2018 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will harvest the city’s annual Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 5.

The 37-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is located along Cold Spring Road in the 11th Aldermanic District, represented by Ald. Mark Borkowski.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to City Hall, where the tree will be placed on North Market Street. The tree will be decorated by DPW Forestry staff.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

2018 marks the 105th year of the Christmas tree celebration in Milwaukee, the second oldest such celebration in the United States behind New York City.