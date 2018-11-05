× Ozzy Osbourne to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Monday, Nov. 5 that Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale on to the general public on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets include admission to Summerfest.

Fans who would like access to all American Family Insurance Ampitheater online-only presales can sign up for the Summerfest Insiders email newsletter at Summerfest.com. Summerfest Insiders will have access to purchase online-only presale tickets for Ozzy Osbourne beginning Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at 11:00 p.m., while supplies last.

Tickets for Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Megadeth can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.