× Racine police identify 71-year-old man found dead in home after fire

RACINE — Racine police on Monday, Nov. 5 identified a 71-year-old man found dead in a home after a fire on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The fire happened in a home on Geneva Street near Hamilton Street, and the home was found fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The home contained four units, and David Etter lived in one of them. He was found dead in the home after the fire.

Officials haven’t said how the fire started.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.