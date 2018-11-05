× Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for your help to identify a suspect who stolen items from the Pick ‘n Save grocery store on Appleton Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Officials say the suspect entered the store shortly before 10:30 a.m. that morning and stole approximately $224.93 in merchandise.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, white, with brown hair, a brown beard, and wearing a red, hooded jacket with black pants.

If you have any information regarding this suspect or incident, you are urged to contact Officer Carlson at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email at DCarlson@menomonee-falls.org