Working out in colder weather: Tips for running outdoors when the temperature drops

MILWAUKEE -- This Thanksgiving, the Drumstick Dash 5K returns to Miller Park. The 3.1 mile run/walk is all to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to participate. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on November 22. Every $1 donated provides 3 meals to a person in need in Eastern Wisconsin.

Whether you're running in the Drumstick Dash or prefer to workout outdoors -- Jessica Hopener from Performance Running Outfitters joins Real Milwaukee to talk about what you'll need to know as the temperatures drop.

Buff (thermal tube that can be work as a hat, neck/face warmer, head band, or balaclava!)

Hat

Convertible gloves - has a mitt that can be work or tucked away

Warm tights or pants with pockets - don`t have to hold your phone or keys in your hands while doing the Drumstick Dash

Thermal base Layer - moves sweat away from the body keeping it from getting those wet cold chills -

Jacket/Outer layer - blocks the wind, helps keep the warmth in and another layer to get that sweat away from the skin

Taller wool socks

Cold weather running tips:

Dress as if it's 20 degrees warmer than it actually is. So if it`s 30 degrees outside, dress for 50. You`ll warm up.

Choose a shorter route and do multiple loops in case you need to add another layer, take off a layer and don`t want to carry it, etc.. Works for walking the dog too in case the pooch gets cold.

Do a warm-up indoors before heading out (jumping jacks, lunges, foam roll, etc..) Cold weather doesn`t allow the muscles to loosen up as much, so warming up indoors will help you to stay loose when you head out.