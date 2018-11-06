× 1 taken into custody following shots fired incident in Milwaukee, 3 firearms recovered

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Nov. 6 following a shots fired complaint in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 29th and Michigan around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a subject with multiple weapons on his person. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and recovered three firearms.

The casings that were fired earlier match firearms that were recovered from the subject.