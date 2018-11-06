All proceeds from Christmas Fantasy House will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- The 2018 Christmas Fantasy House is sponsored by Victory Homes of Wisconsin. Their house is located in this year’s Parade of Homes Brookfield location.

About Christmas Fantasy House (website)

For more than 15 years, Victory Homes of Wisconsin has designed and built luxury homes with the homeowner in mind. This year’s Christmas Fantasy House model is no exception.

CHRISTMAS FANTASY HOUSE DIRECTIONS:

Visitors can park at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 2720 Lilly Road in the back parking lot. Shuttles will run continuously to the Christmas Fantasy House during Christmas Fantasy House hours.

All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, dedicated to easing the burden of families whose lives have been disrupted due to a child’s illness or injury.