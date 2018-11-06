× Crash involving jackknifed semi, 6 vehicles closes I-41 SB at Beloit Road

GREENFIELD — Officials with the Greenfield Fire Department on Tuesday evening, Nov. 6 were called out to the scene of a crash involving a jackknifed semi and six vehicles.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-41 southbound at the off-ramp to Beloit Road — closing all lanes on I-41 SB. Traffic was exiting at Oklahoma Avenue.

Five people had to be taken to the hospital, but the injuries weren’t believed to be serious, officials said.

The scene cleared around 8:30 p.m.