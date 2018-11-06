× Eat your heart out at the Pizza Museum in New York City

NEW YORK — There is now a museum for pizza lovers everywhere that’s popped-up in arguably America’s pizza capital, New York City.

The Museum of Pizza is dedicated to all things cheese and sauce, but there’s more to it than meets the tongue.

The museum is an expansive, one-floor space that houses a wide variety of art, from giant photographs to sculptures to large installations that engulf visitors. And the pop-up museum, also known as “MoPi,” has already drawn a lot of interest — more than 6,000 people came through the doors when they opened this month.