KENOSHA -- A Kenosha police officer blocking off a crash was involved in a crash of their own.

The incident happened Monday, Oct. 29 near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road.

The officer was using the squad to block off the road, then out of nowhere, a motorcyclist crashed right into the front of the car.

The man can be seen cartwheeling right over the hood.

Officials say the motorcyclist was cited for inattentive driving.