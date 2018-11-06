× Packers to play 1st home game in nearly 4 weeks when team hosts Dolphins

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will play their first home game in nearly four weeks on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins. It is the Packers’ lone game at Lambeau Field over a 47-day span (Oct. 16-Dec. 1).

According to Packers.com, the Packers have won three of the last four matchups with the Dolphins, including the last time they played (27-24 at Miami in 2014). Sunday’s game will be the latest date that Miami has played in Green Bay since Dec. 8, 1985.

Seven of the last 10 matchups between the Packers and Dolphins have been decided by single digits. Green Bay has scored 20-plus points against Miami in each of the last six games.

Sunday will be the second of three games the Packers will play in a 12-day span, as they will be back on the road traveling back out west to take on the Seattle Seahawks on a Thursday night. It is the Packers’ second Thursday night game at Seattle (Week 1 in 2014).