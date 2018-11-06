Polls open for high stakes midterm election

MILWAUKEE — Polls are open in Wisconsin’s high stakes midterm election where voters will decide whether Republican Gov. Scott Walker will keep his job or turn it over to Democrat Tony Evers.

Walker is facing his toughest political challenge yet in Evers, who wants to return state government’s top spot to Democrats for the first time since 2010.

Also on the top of the ticket is the U.S. Senate race in which Democrat Tammy Baldwin seeking a second term against Republican Leah Vukmir, a state senator. All of the U.S. House seats are on the ballot, too.

Voters are heading to the polls, some with umbrellas, as overcast skies and light rain fall across the state.