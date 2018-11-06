Recognize them? Police seek suspects after retail theft at Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for your help to identify three suspects who stolen items from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Saturday, Nov. 3.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store and concealed various fragrances, and then fled without paying or attempting to pay.

Suspect #1 is described as female, Hispanic, 30-40 years old. Her hair was in a bun, she wore glasses. She was wearing a black and white sweater, black shirt, black pants, black shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as female, Hispanic, 18-25 years old. She was wearing a white sweater with “WEEKEND” printed on the front, black leggings, black and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, Hispanic, 18-25 years old. He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.