‘The investigation is active:’ Homicide investigation underway in Racine

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night, Nov. 5 in the area of High Street and LaSalle Street.

According to police, officers were called out to the area around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a deceased victim.

Racine police said the following in a new release, “The investigation is active at this time. We ask that the public stay out of the area while we conduct this investigation.”

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.