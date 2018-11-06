× Waukesha police release surveillance video from hit-and-run in effort to ID driver

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help as they search for the driver of a striking vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Thursday, Oct. 25 near Highway 164 and Arcadian Avenue.

Police said the striking vehicle in this case was a newer model sedan.

Surveillance video has been released in an effort to locate the driver. Police said the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.