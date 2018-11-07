× 1st look at $75M redevelopment plan for Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE — We’re getting a first look at a $75 million redevelopment plan for Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

Bayshore’s developers want the City of Glendale to help fund the plan, which would increase the number of residential and office units at Bayshore.

Forty-four stores would stay open under the new plan, but the developers want to demolish the mall portion of the property and convert the Boston Store space for non-retail use.

Construction would start from 2019 through 2021.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15.

CLICK HERE to get a closer look at the plans.