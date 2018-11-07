× 25-year-old suspect shot by police in Men. Falls has felony convictions, warrant for arrest

MENOMONEE FALLS — Authorities released new details into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Menomonee Falls police say around 1 p.m., they were called to a gas station on Appleton Avenue for a report of a suspect who stole gas. Officers pulled over a black Nissan believed to be involved in the theft. After initially stopping, the Nissan fled from the officer, struck another vehicle in traffic and kept going.

Authorities say near Pilgrim Road and Rosewood Drive, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby residential area.

Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers found the suspect behind River of Life Church of God on Pilgrim Road. Officials say the suspect did not follow directions to surrender, and “made movements that caused officers to fear for their safety.” An officer, with 19 years of service, fired his weapon and struck the suspect.

The 25-year-old wounded suspect was taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. Officials say he is a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, recently released from prison, has multiple felonies on his record and has an outstanding warrant in Illinois.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the ongoing shooting investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as per department policy.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department will be working cooperatively with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office while the investigation continues.