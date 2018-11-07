Check vote totals in the November general election

A village for veterans: The tiny homes making a huge difference in Racine

November 7, 2018

RACINE -- Imagine not having a warm bed -- or roof over your head. It's a reality the homeless deal with every day. Sadly, veterans make up about a quarter of the homeless population. As we approach Veterans Day, Brian Kramp takes us to a small village in Racine that's committed to helping those at-risk veterans.