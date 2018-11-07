× Admirals fall 5-3 to Wolves in entertaining game

MILWAUKEE — Over 7,000 school kids and teachers saw an entertaining, offensive affair as the Admirals and Chicago Wolves combined for eight goals, but unfortunately for Milwaukee they came out on the short end of the stick in a 5-3 loss Wednesday morning at Panther Arena.

The game, which began at 10:30 am, was the first of two Baird School Games that the Admirals will play this season and dropped their all-time record in school games to 4-2 at home and 7-6-1 overall.

The Wolves Daniel Carr finished the game with four goals, while linemate Brooks Macek tallied five assists to lead the Chicago offense, which jumped out to a two-goal lead after the first period.

Milwaukee responded in the second, getting goals from Jarred Tinordi and Colin Blackwell to level the score at two within the first 6:16 of the frame. Carr put the Wolves back on top when he completed the hat trick at the 17:36 mark.

The Admirals responded again in the third on a Matt Donovan power-play marker 5:53 in, tying the game at three. However, Chicago’s Erik Brannstrom snapped the tie less than 90 seconds later and the Ads couldn’t get the equalizer.

The Admirals are off on Thursday before returning to action on Friday night when they play host to the Rockford Ice Hogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. It’s the Admirals annual Salute to the Military where all veterans and active military get a free ticket to the game for themselves and their immediate family.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Be sure to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and Facebook (/mkeadmirals).