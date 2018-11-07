Are car cash extras worth the money?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s start with the basics: How often should you wash your car? What do the experts at Consumer Reports say? It’s not about doing it on a schedule. Instead, if you notice your car has

mud, road salt, or grime on it, that’s the time to wash it.

A good car washing is important to protect the paint and finish from dirt and other debris that can sometimes leave permanent marks, like bird droppings, tree sap, and bugs.

And what about the dizzying array of extras and add-ons? Are services like wheel shining and spraying on wax worth the extra cost to help protect your car? You can definitely skip most of them. They may make your car look nice, but they’ll wear off fast.

However, there is one car wash extra you should buy once in a while: an undercarriage wash. You should get it done once a season to clean off road salt after winter and mud and grime after a wet spring.

Consumer Reports says automatic car washes tend to be less expensive than places that wash cars by hand. They’re a good option if you don’t a lot of built-up grime. But you won’t get the attention to detail that a hand-washing offers.

Whether you choose an automatic or hand wash, how do you know whether you’ve chosen a business that will actually do the job right? Check out the cars leaving the location: Do they look clean? Super-cheap car washes might use dirty towels and old, harsh brushes, and rush cars through the process. And try to find a car wash that sprays down the car before the wash cycle begins. CR says presoaking will get you on the road to clean, shiny vehicle.

If you prefer to wash your car yourself, remember that using the wrong kind of soap—such as dish detergent—can strip the car’s finish. And using sponges for cleaning (as many people do) can leave swirl marks in the paint.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.