Café Manna is one of the first ‘100% vegetarian restaurants in Southeastern Wisconsin’

Posted 10:28 am, November 7, 2018, by

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Café Manna of get a taste of Dine in Brookfield. From November 4-9, participating Brookfield area restaurants will offer special 3-course prix fixe menus designed to showcase the best their kitchens have to offer. From quick and casual, to fine and fancy, there’s no better time to celebrate Brookfield’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene.