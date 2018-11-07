MILWAUKEE -- Even when you're not at fault, Contact 6 shows you how much you could be paying in crash clean-up fees, tonight on FOX6 News at 10.
Crash clean up fees: what could it cost you for a car accident that isn’t your fault?
-
Is bigger better? The best items to buy in bulk
-
Driver seriously injured after high-speed pursuit ends in violent crash
-
‘Stacking raw meat:’ Cudahy man ordered to clean yard after neighbors complained
-
What’s lurking inside Halloween masks? Contact 6 tests find bacteria, mold
-
‘Immediately be suspicious:’ Police warn about new twist on computer scam
-
-
Pit Bull Awareness Month: MADACC offers reduced fees on dogs 6 months and older
-
The Hop involved in 2nd minor crash in 2 days in downtown Milwaukee
-
College student allegedly raped hours after attending a #MeToo rally
-
Longtime FOX6 News anchor Tom Hooper passes away at 85
-
‘He’s really hurting people’s lives:’ Contractor Willie Pritchard leaves work unfinished
-
-
‘It hurts our whole industry:’ Contractors step up after Racine mom loses $3K
-
Prosecutors: Woman attempted to flee police before crash that killed friend, injured toddler
-
Best in Show? Contact 6 tests dog walking apps Rover and Wag