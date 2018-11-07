Josh Kaul declares victory in Wisconsin AG race, Brad Schimel releases statement

MADISON — Candidate for Attorney General Josh Kaul will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 in front of the Dane County Courthouse to declare victory in Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Josh Kaul was looking to unseat Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in a race that was too close to call early Wednesday.

Kaul is the son of the late former Democratic Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager and served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore but hasn’t played up his background, choosing instead to focus on attacking Schimel. He says Schimel took too long to test thousands of unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits, allowed testing delays at the state crime labs to grow, spent taxpayer money on commemorative coins for police and failed to get control of the state’s opioid crisis. Schimel pushed back by playing up efforts to award safety grants to schools and painting Kaul as inexperienced.

Kaul spoke just before midnight on Tuesday.

“Thank you all for being here and thank you for staying as this night has gotten long. We don’t yet know what the results are going to be and it looks like we won’t know until certainly the early hours and maybe not until after that, but we wanted to tell you the Tony Evers’ celebration is still going on and it is at the Orpheum, so if folks want to keep watching election results come in, as you know, that race is also very close, and so folks will be watching election results come in from there, but again, we wanted to say thank you so much for your support and we will see what happens with things and we appreciate everyone being here and staying late into the night,” said Kaul.

Attorney General Schimel released a statement Wednesday morning, Nov. 7 on the Election Results: