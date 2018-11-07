Missing and endangered: Police need help locating 48-year-old South Milwaukee man

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Police need your help locating a 48-year-old man missing from South Milwaukee.

Jeremy Smith was last seen on Nov. 2 near 22nd Street and Ryan Road. There are concerns because he may have health issues that need medical attention.

Smith drives a white 2003 Ford Mustang with Wisconsin license plate number 845XBL. He’s known to frequent casinos, especially Ho Chunk casinos.

He’s described as a man, white, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.