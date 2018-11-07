OT David Bakhtiari says momentum is ‘something tangible that Packers need to capitalize on’

GREEN BAY — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers spent the week leading up to the game Sunday, Nov. 4 in Massachusetts telling anyone who asked that the other guy was the better quarterback. In the second matchup between the future Hall of Famers, it was the one with five Super Bowl rings who walked off the field with the victory. Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren went Inside the Huddle with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, and asked him about dealing with a losing record.

“I don’t think anyone suspected we’d be having a losing record and also having a tie within it, but we are where we are, and the only way to get out of it is one game at a time, and that starts with this week in Miami,” said Bakhtiari.

Team effort

“At the end of the day, it’s a team effort. We are the 46 that suit up and go out there and play the game. Granted, you know, there’s a lot of other pieces that go into it during the week — that’s, what, Monday through Saturday. Like I said, at the end of the day it’s the 46 that are out there. We gotta get the job done,” said Bakhtiari.

Playing at home

“We just gotta make sure to take care of business at home and make that our staple and hopefully start carrying some of that momentum to the road games,” said Bakhtiari.

Feeling in the locker room after a loss

“Hungry. Confused. We got a lot of winners in the locker room and a lot of guys who have won in the past and we’re just, obviously, we’re not where we’d like to be, but definitely looking for avenues to fix it and get it on the right path. The way I’ve always looked at it is, you do your job, take control of what you can control and let everything else sort it out. Don’t try and put too much on your plate so where you start affecting what your role is in the game, and just making sure you’re not the reason why something bad is happening, so that way when it counts, they can count on you. At the end of the day, when you’re doing your job — and the other 10 are clicking on that play — then it’s going to be a very effective play,” said Bakhtiari.

Packers’ momentum

“I think the magic meshes with momentum. The game of football is all about momentum shifts. It’s gonna happen throughout the game. You’re going to have it both for and against you. That’s the ability to maximize and sustain the momentum for as long as possible once you feel that wave coming, and that’s something that not only players can feel and experience, but anyone who is watching you can visibly see that momentum. That’s something that is tangible that we need to capitalize on,” said Bakhtiari.

With the Packers halfway through the season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t gone the way the team and the fans thought it would. That’s an understatement.

The Packers face the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11 at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field.