Police: Ohio woman steals $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Police in North College Hill, Ohio arrested an alleged cookie thief.

Noel Hines, 31, is accused is stealing more than $1,600 worth of Girl Scout Cookies. That’s 400 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs or Trefoils based on the 2018 price of $4 per box.

According to information from North College Hill police on Facebook, Hines took a large order of cookies to sell for a local troop on March 30. When it came time to turn in funds from cookie sales, the Girls Scouts of Western Ohio never received funds from Hines, according to court documents.

The Girl Scouts organization and police officers attempted to contact Hines for six months regarding the payment. Police arrested her on Tuesday and charged her with theft. Hines is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” police posted on Facebook.

