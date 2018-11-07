‘Proud and humbled:’ Governor-elect Tony Evers ready to take on Wisconsin’s issues

MADISON — Governor-elect Tony Evers spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 7 — less than 24 hours after securing a victory over Gov. Scott Walker. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Ever locked in 1,324,648 votes to Walker’s 1,293,799 — a difference of two percentage points.

Evers made his first public appearance since defeating Walker on Wednesday afternoon, touring the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County in Madison.

“I am proud and humbled to stand here as the next governor of the State of Wisconsin along with Mandela Barnes — who will be the next lieutenant governor,” Ever said.

Evers indicated Gov. Walker called him Wednesday morning and conceded the race.

“It was very gracious and talked about the transition and how his staff will be available for our staff to create the new government. It was a very good conversation,” Evers said.

Evers said he reached out to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday in hopes of meeting to discuss how to solve the state’s pressing problems. His staff cut off questions before he could be asked if he’d connected with them. Republicans held their majorities in the Senate and Assembly in Tuesday’s elections, setting the stage for gridlock in Madison.

Evers added that he will start putting together his transition team and cabinet in the coming days.