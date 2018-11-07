‘Relationships matter:’ Milwaukee police chief, incoming sheriff look forward to new partnership

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and incoming Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas met on Wednesday morning, Nov. 7 to talk about the relationship between the police department and sheriff’s office — and how the two will move forward to face the challenges in the community in the future.

The meeting took place at the Milwaukee Police Administration Building.

“We have an opportunity right now where your local law enforcement agencies, county law enforcement agencies, state law enforcement agencies and federal — actually have leadership where we truly and genuinely get along and we can communicate with each other,” Morales said.

“It’s not about the office. It’s about the work and the responsibility. That’s what we all share,” Lucas said. “I’m looking forward to the partnership and the relationship with the police department and the sheriff’s office. And I know we’re going to do some wonderful things for this community.”

Lucas was once a police captain with the Milwaukee Police Department. He was elected to office in the Democratic primary in August. Lucas will take the office of sheriff on Jan. 7, 2019.