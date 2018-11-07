Too close to call: Wisconsin’s race for governor tightest in more than 50 years

MADISON/PEWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s race for governor was shaping up to be the tightest in more than 50 years. Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch said early Wednesday they are “preparing for the likelihood of a recount.”

Kleefisch told supporters just before 1 a.m. that “the fight is not over.” She said: “We must ensure every valid vote in the state of Wisconsin is counted and we must be gracious no matter the outcome.”

Kleefisch told supporters to prepare for a “long, drawn-out recount.”

Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers were neck and neck with 90 percent of precincts reporting. The lead flipped back and forth through the night as more votes are counted, with the lead as small as a couple hundred votes.

The last time a governor’s race was decided by less than 1 percentage point was in 1960, when the winner had just under 12,000 more than his opponent.

There is no automatic recount in Wisconsin, but if the loser is within 1 percentage point, he can request a recount.

About 47,000 uncounted ballots in Milwaukee County could determine the winner. The city of Milwaukee’s elections commissioner, Neil Albrecht, said 47,000 ballots were to be counted by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

We’re told absentee ballots cannot be processed until the polls open on Election Day.

Here are the City of Milwaukee absentee ballot totals:

Scott Walker: 7,188

Tony Evers: 38,674

Tammy Baldwin: 40,592

Leah Vukmir: 6,345

Brad Schimel: 7,530

Josh Kaul: 37,882