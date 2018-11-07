Up to 2 inches of snow expected in SE Wisconsin starting Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — You knew it would be here one of these days. Well, one of these days is Friday, Nov. 9. CLICK HERE for the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say snow will move in Friday morning and taper off Friday afternoon — with another batch possible late Friday night.

Commuters can expect a slower-than-usual drive into work on Friday morning. That is because the snow will begin flying around 3 a.m. Areas to the west of the metro Milwaukee area will see up to 1 inch of snow. Closer to Lake Michigan, you can expect one to two inches of a wet, slushy snow.

Little Switzerland Ski Hill is welcoming the chilly air by firing up its snow guns overnight into Thursday morning. They plan to start a majority of their snow guns around midnight — and run them through 10 a.m. Thursday. They will fire up again Friday evening — and run continuously until Sunday.

The Rock Snowpark in Franklin is also expected to begin making snow this weekend.