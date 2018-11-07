Voters in Milwaukee, Dane counties want marijuana legalized

DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 18: Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. The two day Cannabis and Hemp Expo features speakers, retailers selling medical marijuana smoking paraphernalia and a special tent available for medical marijuana card holders to smoke their medicine. Voters in California will consider a measure on the November general election ballot that could make the State the first in the nation to legalize the growing of a limited amount of marijuana for private use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 18: Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. The two day Cannabis and Hemp Expo features speakers, retailers selling medical marijuana smoking paraphernalia and a special tent available for medical marijuana card holders to smoke their medicine. Voters in California will consider a measure on the November general election ballot that could make the State the first in the nation to legalize the growing of a limited amount of marijuana for private use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — A large majority of voters in Milwaukee and Dane counties favor legalizing marijuana for recreational use by adults.
Unofficial returns from Milwaukee County show 70 percent of voters say the state’s prohibition on marijuana should end and that its sales should be taxed. In Dane County, the margin was even wider, with 76 percent of voters favoring legalization of marijuana.
Advisory referendums on marijuana were on the ballots in 16 counties and two cities Tuesday. Ten of the counties and the City of Waukesha focused on its medical use only.
In Waukesha, 77 percent of voters said marijuana should be legalized for medical use.