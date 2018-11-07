× Wisconsin Elections Commission: More than 2.67M Wisconsinites voted in midterm elections

According to unofficial results, more than 2.67 million Wisconsinites – 59.38 percent of the voting age population – voted in Tuesday’s General Election, a record turnout for a midterm election, said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official.

“Tuesday was a relatively trouble-free election. There is no evidence of hacking, or of voter fraud or suppression. Given the unprecedented voter turnout for a midterm election, the relatively small number of issues reported should give Wisconsinites confidence and pride in our system of clean and transparent elections,” said Meagan Wolfe, interim administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.