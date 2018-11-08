× Admirals offer free tickets for veterans, active military personnel and immediate family

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals announced on Thursday, Nov. 8 the team will welcome all veterans and active military personnel with a ticket for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Friday, Nov. 9. They drop the puck at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.

In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 6), Veterans and active military should visit the Admirals website at milwaukeeadmirals.com and click on the link under tickets to be directed to the USO of Wisconsin where they will sign up for their tickets.

In addition, all veterans and active military personnel will receive 15 percent in the Arena Team Shop.