Caught on camera: Alpaca gets cab ride in Peru
CUSCO, Peru — Traveling with pets is never easy, especially when your fur-baby is an alpaca.
Walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru a visitor caught sight of an alpaca nonchalantly climbing into a tiny red cab with its family.
The adorable video zooms in to show the alpaca sitting in the backseat looking out the window along for the ride.
View this post on Instagram
Something different 😅. My dad caught this on video while walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru. Check out @igersperu 👈🏼 !!! #peruvian #peru #lima #peruvianfood #photography #travel #per #igersperu #larcomar #travelphotography #travelgram #foodie #fashion #miraflores #peruano #moda #nature #peruana #landscape #traveling #love #traveler #ctperu #perumoda #southamerica #food #latina #instagood #instatravel #bhfyp
Watch it below: