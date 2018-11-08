× Caught on camera: Alpaca gets cab ride in Peru

CUSCO, Peru — Traveling with pets is never easy, especially when your fur-baby is an alpaca.

Walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru a visitor caught sight of an alpaca nonchalantly climbing into a tiny red cab with its family.

The adorable video zooms in to show the alpaca sitting in the backseat looking out the window along for the ride.

Watch it below: