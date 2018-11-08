× Dem claims victory in Assembly race after Wauwatosa officials discovered all results hadn’t been reported

MILWAUKEE — A suburban Assembly seat appears to have swung to the Democrat after the city of Wauwatosa discovered that not all its election results had been reported.

Democrat Robyn Vining declared victory Thursday after the updated totals showed her with a 132-vote margin over Republican Matt Adamczyk, out of roughly 33,000 ballots cast.

Wauwatosa said Milwaukee County reported it hadn’t received votes from two wards. The updated and verified totals gave Vining a net gain of 153 votes, enough to push her into the lead in the tight race.

Adamczyk released this statement:

“I’d like to thank all the people who supported me in my election for the 14th district. I’m heartened by all the people who have reached out offering their support as we await the formal result. This new unofficial result discovery is the reason we have a canvass. I will wait until after the official canvass results to announce my decision whether or not I pursue a recount.”

If the result is confirmed for Vining, it would leave Republicans with a 63-36 edge in the chamber.