Vandals smash windows, break into dozens of vehicles at Oak Creek apartment complex

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating vehicle break-ins at Springbrook Cercle (sic) Luxury Apartments.

It appears the windows on dozens of vehicles were smashed in. It is not known at this time what was taken from the vehicles.

One woman who spoke with FOX6 News indicated it looked like the vandals crawled through her smashed back window — and went through her things.

The owners of the vehicles were seen sweeping up glass around 9 a.m. — and speaking with investigators on the scene.