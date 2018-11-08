× Man injured after car, MPD squad collide near 44th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was transported to the hospital late Wednesday night, Nov. 7 following a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car. Two officers received minor injuries.

According to police, around 10 p.m. officers were responding to the area of 44th and Hadley to assist other officers with the arrest of an individual.

While responding to the scene, a squad car collided with a citizen’s car that was being driven in the area of 44th and Locust. Factors leading up to the accident are still being investigated.

Two Milwaukee police officers, a 25-year-old man with over 5 years of service and a 24-year-old man also with over 5 years of service, received minor injuries from the accident.

They were both taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and were released after being treated.

The citizen, a 44-year-old man, was injured from the accident. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.