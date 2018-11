Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- November is National Adoption Month.

In Milwaukee, that gives organizations like the Coalition for Children, Youth and Families an opportunity to speak about their mission and the work they do with families touched by foster care and/or adoption.

FOX6's Nicole Koglin recently had the opportunity to sit down with a Milwaukee family which knows first hand how very important a support network can be for growing families who are learning about each other as they go.