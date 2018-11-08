Check vote totals in the November general election

Open enrollment underway: Factors to taken into consideration when choosing health care plan

Posted 10:02 am, November 8, 2018

NEW YORK -- Whether you get your health insurance through your employer, you buy it on your own, or are enrolled in Medicare -- now is the time to make your plan choice for 2019. Open enrollment is now underway. Consumer Reports' seior money editor, Donna Rosato, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about how to make the best health plan choices.