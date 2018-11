× Police: Man shot, injured during attempted robbery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Nov. 7. It happened around 18th and Meinecke around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a suspect approached a 61-year-old and announced a robbery. The 61-year-old man refused to comply with the suspect’s demands — at which time the suspect shot the man.

The victim was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital.