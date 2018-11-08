Police warn drivers not to catch ‘I-Forgot-How-to-Drive-in-Snowitis’❄️

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow is about to fall in southeast Wisconsin and that means drivers will need to navigate on slick and icy roads — again. Police in Michigan are having a little fun before the flurries, warning drivers not to catch “I-Forgot-How-to-Drive-in-Snowitis.”

Friday, Nov. 8 the Grand Rapids Police Department shared the important announcement on Twitter. The department reports crashes during the first week of snowfall increases by 55 percent on average.

Snow is coming soon! Don't fall victim to a horrible disease that is likely to spread rampant in Grand Rapids: "I-Forgot-How-to-Drive-in-Snowitis" Protect your health, and your car, by ⬇️your speed, ⬆️your distance, remove distractions, and take your vitamins (why not?). pic.twitter.com/dkLhcLjB79 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) November 8, 2018

Other winter driving tips: slow down, use your headlights and leave more space between you and the driver ahead of you.

Snow is expected in our area overnight Thursday, Nov. 8 into Friday morning, Nov. 9. FOX6 Weather Experts say an inch to an inch-and-a-half total is expected.

