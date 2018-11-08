‘Prayers are with the victims:’ Brewers’ Christian Yelich tweets about horror in his hometown

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California is hitting home for one of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Outfielder Christian Yelich grew up in Thousand Oaks — and he tweeted on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 8 about the tragedy.
Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, Ian Long, a hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black, opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California. Long killed 12 people and sent hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life.
Authorities said the motive for the attack Wednesday night was under investigation.
