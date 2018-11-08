‘Prayers are with the victims:’ Brewers’ Christian Yelich tweets about horror in his hometown

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California is hitting home for one of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outfielder Christian Yelich grew up in Thousand Oaks — and he tweeted on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 8 about the tragedy.

Heartbreaking whenever tragedies like this occur and especially when they are in your own hometown. Thousand Oaks is a tremendous community and will support those who need it the most at this time. Prayers are with the Victims and their families, including SGT Ron Helus of VCPD. — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) November 8, 2018

Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, Ian Long, a hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black, opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California. Long killed 12 people and sent hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life.

Authorities said the motive for the attack Wednesday night was under investigation.