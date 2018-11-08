‘Slow down and be patient:’ Milwaukee DPW prepared for snow, urges drivers to be cautious

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Mayor Tom Barrett say when the snow flies on Friday, Nov. 8, the city’s crews will be ready to handle it.

Mayor Barrett said in a news conference on Thursday afternoon that five tanker trucks are applying a de-icing brine on city streets and bridges in advance of the snow. The mayor urged all drivers to slow down and be patient — especially in the Friday morning rush.

“We need everyone to partner with our public works crews by being careful. And together, as we do every year, we will get through the winter,” Barrett said.

There are 103 salt trucks at the ready to hit city streets on Friday. At least 120 garbage trucks can have plows mounted on them when there is heavier snow in the forecast.

Laura Daniels, the Director of Operations for the DPW, urges all city residents to look at signs before parking. You can also visit milwaukee.gov/parking to check the parking regulations.

What about The Hop? City officials say the streetcar is ready and capable of handling snowy conditions in downtown.

“We have been planning for this for some time now. The vehicles themselves — it’s proven technology. It works in all sorts of similar environments throughout the world,” said Jeff Polenske, City of Milwaukee DPW engineer.

Officials say the city has a contractor to clear the snow around the streetcar platforms.

Mayor Barrett urged residents to sign up for the city’s E-Notify alerts. You can receive text alerts for parking restrictions during snow events, street sweeping, garbage, recycling pickup and more.