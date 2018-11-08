Take time to honor veterans Saturday at Milwaukee’s Veterans Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Annual Veterans Day of Honor and Parade takes place on Saturday morning, Nov. 10 in downtown Milwaukee.

According to the Honor Our Military, Inc. website, the parade steps off at 11 a.m. and ends at the War Memorial (parade route map below).

The parade boasts over 1000 veterans and military marching in the parade from all over southeastern Wisconsin as well as floats, marching bands, baton twirlers, and more. The parade would not be complete without a few jeeps and tanks as well.